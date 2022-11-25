Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $6.53 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Up 0.6 %

XYL opened at $113.25 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $125.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.73 and a 200-day moving average of $90.80.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.30.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,371.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

