Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,405 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned about 1.08% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $11,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 1,935.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BUG opened at $23.25 on Friday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $32.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.43.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.