Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Purchases 55,386 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 4,121.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,386 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,014.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 40.8% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 60.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.07.

Insider Activity

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $129,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,940,417.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $129,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,824 shares in the company, valued at $27,940,417.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark J. Alles bought 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.75 per share, with a total value of $314,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,008.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $747,745 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $97.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $99.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.34.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

