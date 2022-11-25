Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.29% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $10,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Up 11.3 %

Shares of MRTX opened at $95.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.95. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $154.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRTX shares. Jonestrading started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. B. Riley began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.64.

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.