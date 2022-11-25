Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.29% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $10,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.
Mirati Therapeutics Stock Up 11.3 %
Shares of MRTX opened at $95.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.95. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $154.17.
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
