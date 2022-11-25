Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,488,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,201 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.5% of Credit Suisse AG’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of Eli Lilly and worth $482,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Capital Management Associates NY increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 900.0% in the second quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.9% in the second quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 14.0% in the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 194,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,924,000 after purchasing an additional 23,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,828,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at $34,558,652,691. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.50, for a total value of $133,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,146 shares in the company, valued at $34,558,652,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $365.44. 9,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,715. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $231.87 and a 52-week high of $369.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.51. The firm has a market cap of $347.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.78.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

