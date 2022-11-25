Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 2.3% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $16,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 344.2% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $5,828,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 18.0% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 51,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

LLY traded up $3.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $365.05. The company had a trading volume of 17,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,715. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.51. The company has a market cap of $346.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $369.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total value of $34,053,499.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,773,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.78.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

