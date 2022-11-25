EMC Capital Management Buys 1,287 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 1.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 43.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 11,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 14.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.6% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 16,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

Shares of EBS opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a one year low of $11.58 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

EBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Benchmark lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

