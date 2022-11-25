EMC Capital Management Buys 402 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNX. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8,059.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,709 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,110,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,644,000 after acquiring an additional 432,189 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 34.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 836,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,341,000 after acquiring an additional 216,131 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $17,308,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 38.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,899,000 after buying an additional 133,469 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNX opened at $102.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.04. TD SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $78.86 and a one year high of $119.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.01. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was up 194.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.02%.

SNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.45.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total value of $83,601.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,638.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver bought 4,997,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.82 per share, for a total transaction of $438,913,645.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,594,649 shares in the company, valued at $227,862,075.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total value of $83,601.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,638.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,333 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

