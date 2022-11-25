EMC Capital Management Buys 470 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,383 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 51,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 26,895 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,413,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 25,966 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 92,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 35,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 31.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 153,611 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 36,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MTH. Wedbush reduced their price target on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

NYSE MTH opened at $85.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.57. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $125.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

