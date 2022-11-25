EMC Capital Management Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

EMC Capital Management decreased its position in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,340 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after acquiring an additional 130,333 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 105,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCFT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

MasterCraft Boat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.81. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.49 and a twelve month high of $29.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.68.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.28. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 68.92%. The firm had revenue of $217.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

About MasterCraft Boat

(Get Rating)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.