EMC Capital Management Has $45,000 Stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,053,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,097,000 after buying an additional 171,170 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,036,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,814,000 after acquiring an additional 98,285 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 10.0% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,502,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,362,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,046,000 after acquiring an additional 404,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,557,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,213,000 after acquiring an additional 272,344 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24.

Insider Activity at Qurate Retail

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $29,657.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 11.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.