EMC Capital Management Has $90,000 Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 1,196.4% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.43.

Oshkosh Trading Down 0.9 %

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Shares of OSK stock opened at $92.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.38. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $69.30 and a twelve month high of $125.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.03%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

