EMC Capital Management Increases Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Altice USA by 69.5% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Altice USA by 798.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Altice USA by 60.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.28% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Trading Up 6.3 %

ATUS opened at $4.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.47. Altice USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 119.88% and a net margin of 6.52%. Altice USA’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altice USA news, Director Charles Stewart sold 31,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $315,284.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,323,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,226,010.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 52.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATUS. Citigroup raised shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.95.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

