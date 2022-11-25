EMC Capital Management Raises Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

EMC Capital Management raised its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Capri were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 624.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capri alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $240,489.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capri Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CPRI opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.17. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. Capri had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capri in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Capri from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Capri from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Capri to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Capri Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.