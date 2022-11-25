EMC Capital Management Raises Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,884,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,493,000 after purchasing an additional 607,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,268,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $686,193,000 after buying an additional 209,083 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,397,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $362,212,000 after buying an additional 197,254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,046,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,097,000 after buying an additional 103,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,377,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,921,000 after buying an additional 78,064 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.70.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,942.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.49.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

