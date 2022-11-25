Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) traded down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.27 and last traded at $42.27. 1,751 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 197,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.17. The company has a market cap of $897.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.10. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 141.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The business had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.22) earnings per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

