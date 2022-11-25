Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Enel Chile from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Enel Chile Price Performance

ENIC opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. Enel Chile has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49.

Institutional Trading of Enel Chile

Enel Chile ( NYSE:ENIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Enel Chile by 491.3% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 117,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 98,021 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Enel Chile by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,978,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,408 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enel Chile by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 64,619 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enel Chile by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 623,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 299,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enel Chile

(Get Rating)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.