Energi (NRG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $144,040.74

Energi (NRG) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Energi has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $9.43 million and $144,040.74 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00078216 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00060580 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000394 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023423 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,651,384 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

