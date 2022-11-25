Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083,613 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,805 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of ENI worth $25,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ENI by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 390,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after acquiring an additional 64,072 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ENI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lifted its stake in ENI by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ENI by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in ENI by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $29.36 on Friday. Eni S.p.A. has a 12-month low of $20.38 and a 12-month high of $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average of $25.15.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on E shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ENI from €14.10 ($14.39) to €15.80 ($16.12) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ENI from €18.50 ($18.88) to €19.00 ($19.39) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

