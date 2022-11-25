Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,891,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116,058 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 3.88% of Entergy worth $888,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in Entergy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 96,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $112.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $94.94 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.43.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ETR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Entergy from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $138.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

