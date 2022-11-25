EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stake Lifted by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,421 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.6% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 333,760 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $36,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 62.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,368 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 33,516 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.8% during the second quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,630 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 28.8% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 92,502 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 20,701 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of EOG opened at $142.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.86 and its 200-day moving average is $122.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The firm has a market cap of $83.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.68.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

