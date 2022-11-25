EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target Raised to C$80.00

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on EQB from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on EQB in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on EQB from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on EQB from C$85.50 to C$87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

EQB Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EQGPF remained flat at $44.29 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 472. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.94. EQB has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

