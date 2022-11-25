Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$7.07.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$4.90 to C$4.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Lenard Boggio bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$175,990.80.

CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

