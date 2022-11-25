ERC20 (ERC20) 1-Day Volume Reaches $198.77

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $10.51 million and $198.77 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,524.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010363 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006049 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037278 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00040392 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006057 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00022283 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.15 or 0.00236903 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00928082 USD and is up 4.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $188.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

