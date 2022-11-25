Ergo Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $468,248.92 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 24th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00008272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $85.44 million and approximately $468,248.92 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,484.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000496 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.69 or 0.00471269 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023499 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00120624 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00822424 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.86 or 0.00696746 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001662 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006060 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00238902 BTC.
About Ergo
Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 62,661,042 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.
Ergo Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.
