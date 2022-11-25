Ergo Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $468,248.92 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 24th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.36 or 0.00008272 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $85.44 million and approximately $468,248.92 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,484.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.69 or 0.00471269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00023499 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00120624 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00822424 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.86 or 0.00696746 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00238902 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 62,661,042 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

