Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 5,019 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 29,523.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 422.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 72.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REZI opened at $16.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.41 and its 200-day moving average is $20.94. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.59. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $28.07.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.96%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Imperial Capital downgraded Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

