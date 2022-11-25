Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Grows Position in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Rating) by 891.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 383,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,108 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Venus Concept were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 50,530 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Venus Concept by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 27,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Venus Concept by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERO opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. Venus Concept Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.48.

Venus Concept ( NASDAQ:VERO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 140.67% and a negative net margin of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $21.54 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley Tyler Hollmig acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Silva Rajiv De purchased 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tyler Hollmig purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,670,282 shares of company stock valued at $370,425. Corporate insiders own 46.29% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

