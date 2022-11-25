Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,788 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Bivin & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the first quarter worth about $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.24.

DexCom Stock Up 1.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $112.92 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $152.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.91.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.