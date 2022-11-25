Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 1,700 HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 98.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $1,337,000. Institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of HighPeak Energy stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day moving average is $25.10.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.99%.

Insider Transactions at HighPeak Energy

In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $70,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 237,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,788,066.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $70,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 237,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,788,066.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $80,811.08. Following the purchase, the president now owns 237,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,761.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 49,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,845 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.