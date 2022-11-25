Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PACB. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 214.3% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,881,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,424,000 after buying an additional 3,328,729 shares during the period. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth about $24,206,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 17.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,021,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,873,000 after buying an additional 2,106,180 shares during the period. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth about $13,321,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 47.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,936,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,820,000 after buying an additional 1,261,333 shares during the period.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

Shares of PACB opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 11.19 and a quick ratio of 10.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average of $6.21. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $23.87.

Insider Activity at Pacific Biosciences of California

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 91,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $527,754.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 688,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 12,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $72,750.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 91,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $527,754.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 688,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,979,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PACB. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

