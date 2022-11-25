Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 223,465 Shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its position in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 223,465 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.53% of IRIDEX worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 36.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in IRIDEX by 26.0% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 286,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 59,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in IRIDEX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IRIDEX in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut IRIDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

IRIDEX Price Performance

About IRIDEX

Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $2.16 on Friday. IRIDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $6.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.23.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

