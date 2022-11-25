Ethereum Classic (ETC) 1-Day Volume Hits $268.25 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 24th. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and $268.25 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for about $19.96 or 0.00120947 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 0% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16,500.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000494 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.57 or 0.00470066 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00023668 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.00824148 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $114.66 or 0.00694840 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001667 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006055 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00238972 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.54 or 0.00257801 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Profile
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,063,286 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ethereum Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
