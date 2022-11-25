Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.88

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.88 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.36 ($0.05). Eurasia Mining shares last traded at GBX 4.60 ($0.05), with a volume of 3,337,081 shares traded.
Eurasia Mining Trading Down 3.1 %
The firm has a market capitalization of £124.39 million and a PE ratio of -51.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a current ratio of 14.44.
About Eurasia Mining
Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals in Russia. Its principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Central Urals; and the Monchetundra project situated on the Kola Peninsula.
Recommended Stories
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Eurasia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurasia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.