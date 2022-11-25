Evercore ISI Boosts Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $155.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on A. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of A stock opened at $155.35 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $162.62. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.99 and a 200-day moving average of $128.48.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $910,763.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,724,255.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,326 shares of company stock valued at $26,474,537.

Institutional Trading of Agilent Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 722.2% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

About Agilent Technologies

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.