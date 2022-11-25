Everdome (DOME) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $239.00 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $239.00 million and $3.74 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Everdome token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

