Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,271,000 after purchasing an additional 29,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,525,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,580,000 after purchasing an additional 470,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

Evergy Stock Up 0.9 %

Evergy Increases Dividend

EVRG stock opened at $58.83 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.12 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.81%.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also

