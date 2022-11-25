Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 85.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,900 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 94,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.13% of Expedia Group worth $19,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 817.2% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 144.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $100.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.40. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.02 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

