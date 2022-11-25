Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Seeyond

Seeyond grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 660,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,527,000 after purchasing an additional 110,147 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,013,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,895,000 after acquiring an additional 47,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of XOM traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.98. 202,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,653,764. The firm has a market cap of $469.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.52.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.