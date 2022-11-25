Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,271 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Fastenal by 78.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 53.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Fastenal by 33.5% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Fastenal by 27.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $52.41 on Friday. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.29.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness bought 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,500 shares of company stock worth $306,425 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

