FAT Brands Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:FATBP)

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.
FAT Brands Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ FATBP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 19,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,626. FAT Brands has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $22.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.06.
FAT Brands Company Profile
