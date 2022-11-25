FAT Brands Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:FATBP)

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

FAT Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ FATBP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 19,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,626. FAT Brands has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $22.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.06.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.

