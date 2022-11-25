Fei USD Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00006050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $424.37 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded up 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,505.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010453 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037309 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00040305 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00022509 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00237563 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003785 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99104285 USD and is down -0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $6,344,318.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

