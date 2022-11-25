Fetch.ai (FET) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0613 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $45.70 million and $11.48 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00077647 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00060274 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009843 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023513 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000298 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

