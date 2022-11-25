Fiduciary Group LLC Buys 278 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,271 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,686 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,047,000 after buying an additional 20,845 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $150.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $186.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.44. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark cut their price target on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.15.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

