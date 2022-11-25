Fiduciary Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 92.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Progressive during the second quarter valued at $34,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PGR opened at $131.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.79. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $92.44 and a one year high of $131.49.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.38.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.18, for a total transaction of $3,179,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,846,416.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,438 shares of company stock valued at $13,176,481. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

