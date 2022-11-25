Fiduciary Group LLC Has $323,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 742 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 123.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth $33,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $405.42.

Adobe Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $335.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $156.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $694.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $304.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.58.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

