Fiduciary Group LLC Increases Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $604.32 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $612.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $544.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.60%.

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.83.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.