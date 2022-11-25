Fiduciary Group LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,110,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $119.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $169.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 116.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPG. StockNews.com began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.92.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

