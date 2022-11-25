Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 129 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,321.9% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 29,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 27,297 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 444,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 270.4% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 402,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,432,000 after acquiring an additional 293,890 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 19,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $107.38 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.88.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.