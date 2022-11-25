Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 6,747 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,747 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,083,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,152,000 after purchasing an additional 31,902 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.1% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,847,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,584,000 after purchasing an additional 848,476 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,473,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,634,000 after buying an additional 109,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,090,000 after buying an additional 217,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Broadband Price Performance
Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $90.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.66. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $71.70 and a one year high of $165.14.
Liberty Broadband Profile
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
