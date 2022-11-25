Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 6,747 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Fiduciary Group LLC lowered its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,747 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRDK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,083,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,152,000 after purchasing an additional 31,902 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.1% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,847,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,584,000 after purchasing an additional 848,476 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,473,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,634,000 after buying an additional 109,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,377,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,090,000 after buying an additional 217,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $90.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.66. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $71.70 and a one year high of $165.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Broadband Profile

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.80.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.