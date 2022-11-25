Filecoin Price Hits $4.28 (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.28 or 0.00025915 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Filecoin has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and $76.00 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Filecoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,386.03 or 0.08378043 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.95 or 0.00483256 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,905.13 or 0.29649729 BTC.

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin launched on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 326,365,338 coins. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @protocollabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.